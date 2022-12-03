Lee Corso Calling For Major Conference Title Upset Today

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Lee Corso during The AdvoCare Showdown at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff chaos got started on Friday night during the Pac-12 title game.

No. 4 USC needed a win over Utah in the Pac-12 championship game to punch its ticket to the playoff. Unfortunately, an injured Caleb Williams wasn't able to lift his team to victory and the Trojans fell by a final score of 47-24.

That won't be the last upset of the college football weekend if Lee Corso has anything to say about it. In a brief conversation with Kirk Herbstreit before the games kick off today, Corso revealed another upset.

He thinks Kansas State will defeat TCU and knock the Horned Frogs out of playoff contention.

Once that upset is complete, Corso believes the final four will look like this:

Michigan Georgia Ohio State Alabama

That's right, Corso has a two-loss Alabama team making the playoff.