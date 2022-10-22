Lee Corso Had Message For Fans After Return To College GameDay

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit at ESPN College Game Day during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Lee Corso was feeling the love during his recent absence from ESPN's "College GameDay" desk.

And after his triumphant return to last Saturday's show, the ol' ball coach shared with fans just how much that meant to him:

"It was great to be back on the 'College GameDay' set last week in Knoxville," Corso said in a statement. "My recent absence was unexpected, and so was the tremendous response from the college football fans across the country. I wish I could thank each one of you personally. ... I can't wait to be with the great Oregon fans on Saturday."

Even at 87-years-old, Corso remains one of CFB's most entertaining analysts. His mascot picks have been the highlight of college football Saturdays for decades and his love for the game runs so deep.

Back in 2009, Corso suffered a serious stroke just four months before the season was set to kickoff. But he found a way to work himself back.

Long live the coach.