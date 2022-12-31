Lee Corso Makes Headgear Pick For College Football Playoff

College GameDay analyst Lee Corso has made his iconic headgear pick for tonight's Peach Bowl matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State.

The veteran broadcaster is going with the underdog Buckeyes in this evening's College Football Playoff semifinal.

"Ohio State upsets Georgia. Give me that Brutus head," Corso said.

This pick is a major throwback for Corso and the College GameDay crew. The first ever headgear pick in the show's long history came in 1996 when Corso got his hands on Ohio State's mascot head.

The rest is history.

Corso is one of the few analysts to pick Ohio State in this year's Peach Bowl. The No. 1 Bulldogs have been absolutely dominant this season, going 13-0 and beating opponents with ease.

With tonight's game taking place in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia will have plenty of fans on their side. The Bulldogs are currently listed as 5.5-point favorites over the Buckeyes.