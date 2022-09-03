Lee Corso Makes Headgear Pick For Ohio State-Notre Dame Game

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Longtime ESPN analyst Lee Corso has made his first iconic headgear pick of the 2022 college football season.

Throwing it back to the first ever College GameDay headgear pick in 1996, Corso donned Brutus Buckeye — much to the delight of a packed game-day crowd outside of The Shoe.

Despite his catholic roots, Corso picked No. 2 Ohio State over No. 5 Notre Dame in tonight's highly-anticipated matchup in Columbus.

This wasn't an easy decision for the 87-year-old analyst. In fact, he almost didn't make a pick at all.

“This is a tough game for me to pick, because Ohio State, I got Brutus you know, but I’m Catholic. I can’t pick against Notre Dame,” Corso said. “... I’m not gonna pick against Catholics, and I can’t pick against Brutus, so I’m losing,”

This top-five matchup between two of the most storied programs in college football history will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET in Ohio Stadium.