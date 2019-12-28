Lee Corso Makes History With His Ohio State vs. Clemson Pick

The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Clemson Tigers tonight in the Fiesta Bowl. Both programs are undefeated and feature a plethora of superstars.

During this morning’s College GameDay, the crew made their picks for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.

Clemson is the odds-on favorite to win the Fiesta Bowl, but ESPN’s Lee Corso is putting his faith in Ohio State.

This isn’t the first time that Corso has sided with the Buckeyes. However, the famous analyst did make history because this is the first time he’s picking them as underdogs.

“Brutus was my first pick 23 years ago. I’ve picked him 30 times since then, but this is the first time I’m picking him as an underdog,” Corso said. “Give me Brutus. Go Ohio State!”

As always, Corso put on the famous headgear after making his pick.

For the first time ever, Corso is picking Ohio State to win as the underdog ‼️ pic.twitter.com/64stT8fxkh — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 28, 2019

Desmond Howard is picking the Tigers to defeat the Buckeyes, meanwhile Kirk Herbstreit refrained from making a prediction because he will be calling the game for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler.

Kickoff for the Ohio State-Clemson game is at 8 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium.

We’ll see if the Buckeyes can defeat the Tigers and prove Corso to be right.