College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance Today

Lee Corso ahead of the national title game.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was once again trending on a college football Saturday morning.

The former college football coach, who’s been a part of ESPN’s college football coverage for two decades, is one of the most lovable aspects of the sport. Seeing Corso on the College GameDay set on Saturday mornings should bring a smile to every college football fan’s face.

This was certainly the case on Saturday.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared a heartwarming video of Corso “preparing” for the weekend.

College football fans are loving it.

“I love Lee Corso. I am dreading the day that he says he is finished. He has been a staple of my Saturday mornings during CFB season for as long as I can remember,” one fan tweeted.

“Corso IS college football. Welcome to Athens and I always enjoy seeing you pace those sidelines. At 86! Must be doing a LOT right. Go Dogs!” another fan added.

Arkansas fans weren’t very happy with Corso on Saturday morning, though.

Corso was right, though.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst picked Georgia to beat Arkansas. The Bulldogs went on to blow out the Razorbacks.

Here’s to more great college football weekends with Corso on set.

