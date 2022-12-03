Lee Corso Predicting Very Controversial College Football Playoff

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff chaos got started on Friday night during the Pac-12 title game as Utah took down No. 4 USC.

Unfortunately, an injured Caleb Williams wasn't able to lift his team to victory and the Trojans fell by a final score of 47-24. If ESPN analyst Lee Corso has anything to say about it, that won't be the last upset.

In a brief conversation with Kirk Herbstreit before the games kick off today, Corso revealed another upset. He thinks Kansas State will defeat TCU and knock the Horned Frogs out of playoff contention.

Once that upset is complete, Corso believes the final four will look like this:

Michigan Georgia Ohio State Alabama

Here's his breakdown:

That's right, Corso has a two-loss Alabama team making the playoff over a one-loss TCU team.

It's certainly an unconventional playoff, but one that would provide the nation with two incredible games. Michigan vs. Alabama and Georgia vs. Ohio State would be gold for the playoff - at least in terms of ratings.