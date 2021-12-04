Lee Corso Reveals Headgear Pick For Championship Saturday

The college football world is gearing up for the most highly-anticipated matchup of the year: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama.

Setting up shop in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for today’s SEC Championship game, the ESPN College GameDay crew revealed their picks for the featured game of the week. And just as he does each week, longtime analyst Lee Corso gave his iconic “Headgear Pick.”

Corso was the only crew member to pick against the undefeated Bulldogs, selecting the Crimson Tide to mount an upset.

“I like the team that’s most desperate, and that’s Alabama,” he said before donning the Big Al headgear.

"Zac, how'd you like that song?" Corso trolled @zacbrownband with "Sweet Home Alabama" and picked the Tide to win the SEC title game 👀 pic.twitter.com/vM6e3bsonR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 4, 2021

Georgia has proven itself as the most dominant team in college football this year with a flawless 12-0 record. Regardless of today’s outcome, Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs will almost certainly be granted admission into this year’s College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide on the other hand are fighting for their postseason lives. With a loss today, Nick Saban’s then two-loss squad would likely drop out of the playoff picture.

Entering the game as 6.5-point underdogs, the Crimson Tide will look to prove Corso’s prediction right at 4 p.m. ET this afternoon.