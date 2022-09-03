Lee Corso Threatens To Not Make Headgear Pick For Ohio State-Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 25: ESPN television personality Lee Corso watches the Ohio State Buckeyes play the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 25, 2008 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The College GameDay crew is in Columbus ahead of a massive showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Before the game kicks off, though, Lee Corso has to make his patented headgear pick. But will he?

Earlier this morning he threatened to not make a pick. “This is a tough game for me to pick, because Ohio State has Brutus, but I’m Catholic,” Corso said. “I can’t pick against Notre Dame.”

Kirk Herbstreit reminded his longtime friend that Corso picked the Buckeyes to win the national title.

“Yeah, but I can’t pick against Notre Dame. So, I’m not going to pick this week. Flash, I’m not going to pick a headgear this week. Everybody thinks there’s going to be a headgear, but I’m going to walk off with no headgear. So, I don’t pick.”

Of course at the very end of the video, Corso revealed his pick.

He can't go against Brutus.