Lee Corso: What Alabama "Must" Do To Make College Football Playoff

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

With their loss to Tennessee last week combined with over a half dozen college teams remaining undefeated, Alabama might not control its own destiny in college football playoff race. But the great Lee Corso knows what Alabama needs to do to get into the College Football Playoff.

During College GameDay, Corso said that Alabama's path to the CFP is simple: Win every game, and win them impressively.

“They must win every game impressively to make it,” Corso said, via Saturday Down South. “Alabama is still in it, but they must win every game impressively.”

That may seem obvious, but right now there are undefeated teams in all of the other Power Five conferences. An undefeated winner in the Big Ten, Pac-12, Big 12 and ACC might have a stronger case for the College Football Playoff than Alabama - unless the Crimson Tide win all of their games decisively.

Of course, a second loss for Alabama would almost certainly mark the end of their national title hopes - even if they were to win the SEC title.

Since the College Football Playoff began in 2014, no 2-loss team has even qualified for the College Football Playoff - not even conference champions.

Winning out isn't going to be especially easy for the Tide either. They have tough games coming up against Mississippi State, LSU and Ole Miss before the Iron Bowl.

Will Alabama win out and reach the College Football Playoff?