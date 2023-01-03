Legendary Action Sports Star Dies In Accident At 55

LEON, MEXICO - MARCH 12: Ken Block of USA and Alessandro Gelsonimo of USA compete with their Ford Escort during the Shakedown of the FIA World Rally Championship Mexico on March 12, 2020 in Leon, Mexico. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images) Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

It was unfortunately announced on Monday night that pro rally driver Ken Block passed away. He was 55.

Rally, the Hoonigan and DC Shoes co-founder, died in a snowmobile accident. This happened near his home in Utah.

Hoonigan Industries released a statement on this tragic accident.

"It's with deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," the statement read, via ESPN. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

Steve Arpin, Block's teammate in the Nitro RallyCross series, is understandably heartbroken by this development.

"Ken was a legend in his ability to take a vision and make it a reality. He created an industry," Arpin said. "But if you were lucky enough to know him, that's where the best parts of Ken surfaced. He treated his friends like gold and would create opportunities for whoever wanted to put in the work. He was everything this world needs more of, and just happened to do a lot of really cool stuff on the side."

Block co-founded the brand DC Shoes in 1984. He eventually transitioned to motorsports, becoming a five-time X Games medalist in RallyCross.

Our hearts go out to Block's loved ones.