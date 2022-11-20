Legendary Actor, MMA Fighter Tragically Dead At 49

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 05: Actor/martial artist Jason David Frank on day 4 of Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2016 held at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 5, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage) Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The martial arts and entertainment worlds are both in mourning today following the sudden, tragic passing of Jason David Frank. He was 49 years old.

Frank, often referred to by his initials "JDF," rose to prominence as an actor in the 1990s as star of the hit TV series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Initially contracted to do just a few episodes, he became so popular with his Tommy Oliver character that he became the star of the show and wound up doing 124 episodes.

Throughout the 90s and early-2000s, JDF would star or appear as his signature character in numerous spinoffs of the original show. He continued to join tons of Power Rangers projects all the way into the 2010s.

Outside of acting though, JDF was a dedicated martial artist who won numerous accolades in karate. One of his most cherished achievements is becoming an eighth-degree black belt.

In 2010, Jason David Frank attempted to try his hand at professional MMA and actually seemed to have a knack for it. He went 4-0 as an amateur and won his professional debut at Texas Cage Fighting inside of the first minute.

Unfortunately, an injury cut JDF's MMA career short and he resumed teaching martial arts rather than doing so professionally.

He returned to acting in the mid-2010s and was slated to be a part of a new film in 2023.

Our hearts go out to Jason David Frank's family and loved ones.