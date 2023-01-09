Legendary Actress Was 'Starstruck' When Meeting Tom Brady

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Even celebrities don't know what to say when they meet other celebrities.

That was the case when actress Jane Fonda met legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady for the first time.

Fonda, who's starring in Brady's new film titled "80 For Brady," revealed she was "starstruck" when she met him.

“My knees actually got weak when he walked into my trailer,” Fonda said, via the New York Post. “I’m in awe of that kind of skill. When somebody is the best in the world at what they do, you have to honor that and respect it. I was just awestruck."

She couldn't have said it any better even if she tried.

Brady's film, which is based on a true story, follows four friends who took a trip to Super Bowl LI in Houston to watch Brady play against the Atlanta Falcons. Fonda plays one of the friends in the film.

The film is set to be in theaters on Feb. 3.