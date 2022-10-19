Legendary Alabama Football Player Shares Disturbing Story

24 Oct 1998: Bradley Ledbetter #93 of the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to snap the ball during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at the Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Volunteers defeated the Crimson Tide 35-18.

Tennessee Volunteer fans were understandably excited after notching their first win over Alabama in 15 years this past weekend. But a couple fans reportedly took things too far.

Former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, who played for the Crimson Tide in the 1980s, claims he was harassed by Tennessee fans after this past weekend's game in Knoxville.

Goode, who's confined to a wheelchair with ALS, was in Neyland Stadium supporting his son Roman — a member of the Tennessee staff.

"I don't advocate violence but I had someone threw their drink all over me at the end of the game," he wrote on his Facebook page. ""I don't know if it was meant for me or my family because we were sitting in the Tennessee section with Bama gear on. But the tickets were compliments of my son Roman who's on the Tennessee staff. A big 'Thank You' to the usher who escorted us out."

Goode logged 1,350 yards and six rushing touchdowns during his time with the Crimson Tide from 1983-87.

Neither school has released a statement on this reported incident.