Legendary Arkansas Football Player Has Died At 75

Arkansas Razorback and college football legend Loyd Phillips has passed away at the age of 75. He died following complications from a stroke on Sunday morning.

The Longview, Texas native played defensive tackle for Arkansas back in the mid 1960s. Phillips was a two-time consensus All-American, Outland Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Fame inductee.

The university released a statement expressing its gratitude for everything Phillips has done for the program.

“The Razorback Family and college football has lost one of its true legends,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “Loyd Phillips was a ferocious competitor for Coach Frank Broyles in what was a truly golden era of Razorback Football. As his accomplishments attest, he established himself among the best to ever play college football. However, away from the field, Loyd was a humble gentle giant who made a meaningful difference in the lives of generations of young people in our state through his dedicated service in secondary education. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Betsy, their son Mackenzie, their daughter JoAnn, the entire Phillips family and all those impacted by the extraordinary life of Loyd Phillips.”

Phillips suited up for the Razorbacks from 1964-66. In his first year with the team, he helped lead the Hogs to an undefeated 11-0 season capped off with a national championship victory.

Phillips’ individual career only went up from here.

The DT was named a consensus All-American selection in his next two seasons, recording 100 tackles in 1965 and 97 in 1966. Over his full career with Arkansas, Phillips amassed 304 total tackles and helped the Razorbacks to an outstanding 29-3 overall record. In his final season, Philips was named the 1966 Outland Trophy winner — recognizing the country’s top interior lineman. The only other Arkansas player to receive this award was the late Bud Brooks in 1954.

Phillips was selected with 10th overall pick in the 1967 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He also spent time with the New Orleans Saints in his brief professional career.

Loyd Phillips’ legacy lives on in his wife, Betsy, and his son Mackenzie, who followed in his father’s footsteps to play football for Arkansas from 1988-91.

Our condolences to Phillips’ family, friends and the entire Razorback community.