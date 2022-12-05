Legendary Athlete Facing Divorce After 24 Days Of Marriage

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 05: Fans are seen during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 on December 05, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

A legendary soccer player is reportedly facing divorce after just 24 days of marriage and the World Cup could be to blame.

According to reports on Monday, a legendary Brazilian soccer player named Adriano is facing a divorce from his wife of 24 days, with the World Cup potentially causing the split.

"Brazilian outlet Extra claims the couple had an argument over the disappearance and Mesquita pulled the plug on her Instagram photos with her new husband that she was supposed to love through thick and thin. However, the couple seems to have a history of such breakups — five in their past — but those never came when they were married," Outkick reported on Monday.

The Daily Mail had the details, too.

Hopefully, the divorce rumors are just that - rumors. But it's certainly not a good sign for your marriage after less than a month.

Brazil, meanwhile, managed to win its Round of 16 game in dominant fashion on Monday afternoon, taking down South Korea in easy fashion.