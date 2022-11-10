Legendary Basketball Coach Has A Problem With Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne/Instagram.

Earlier this week, the New York Times published a somewhat controversial story about Name, Image and Likeness in women's college sports.

The piece highlighted star gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has grown a massive following on social media. As a result, she's cashed in with brand deals that pay her seven-figures.

The article questioned if Dunne was going about things the right way, hinted that she uses suggestive photos to make her mark.

"Female college athletes are making millions thanks to their large social media followings. But some who have fought for equity in women’s sports worry that their brand building is regressive," it reads.

One college basketball coach agrees. Legendary Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer called it a "step back" for women's sports.

"I guess sometimes we have this swinging pendulum, where we maybe take two steps forward, and then we take a step back," she told The New York Times in a recent interview. "We're fighting for all the opportunities to compete, to play, to have resources, to have facilities, to have coaches, and all the things that go with Olympic-caliber athletics."

Dunne caught wind of the story - because how could she not - and fired back with a simple question.

"Is this too much?" she wrote in the caption of a photo showing her in an LSU leotard.