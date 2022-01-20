Legendary Basketball Player Lusia Harris Dead At 66

Lusia “Lucy” Harris, the first and only woman to have her name called in NBA Draft history, has passed away at the age of 66.

Her family released a statement after her passing on Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that our angel, matriarch, sister, mother, grandmother, Olympic medalist, The Queen of Basketball, Lusia Harris has passed away unexpectedly today in Mississippi,” the statement reads. “The recent months brought Ms. Harris great joy, including the news of the upcoming wedding of her youngest son and the outpouring of recognition received by a recent documentary that brought worldwide attention to her story.”

Affectionately known as “The Queen of Basketball,” Harris broke countless barriers as one of the great pioneers of the sport. In her college days, the three-time All-American led Delta State to three straight national titles behind 25.9 points and 14.5 rebounds per game.

After her outstanding collegiate career, Harris was selected by the New Orleans Jazz with a seventh-round pick in the 1977 NBA Draft. Though she didn’t try out for the team because she was pregnant at the time, the 6-foot-3 center still holds the honor as the first and only woman to be drafted by an NBA team.

Harris was also part of the first ever U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team. En route to a silver medal at the Montreal Olympics in 1976, she scored the first ever points in women’s Olympic basketball history.

In 1992, Harris was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame — making her the first Black woman to achieve that honor. She was also inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

A 2021 documentary short, “The Queen of Basketball,” highlights the legendary athlete’s incredible journey.

Our thoughts are with those close to Harris through this difficult time.