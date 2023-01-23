Legendary Big Ten Coach Not Happy With League's Officiating

CHICAGO - MARCH 10: A detail view of the BigTen logo is seen on a basketball as the Penn State Nittnay Lions play against Ohio State Buckeyes during the first day of the Big Ten Men's Conference Basketball Tournament March 10, 2005 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Ohio State won 72-69. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was not pleased with his team's performance against Indiana in yesterday's 82-69 loss. But he saved his harshest criticism for the officials in his postgame interviews.

Speaking to the media after the game, Izzo admonished the officials for being so inconsistent with their calls. He said that the lack of consistency is "not good" and affects the flow of the game.

"I just never know how it’s going to be called. One minute grabbing holding is called, one minute you can’t touch somebody, one minute you can hand check. I think the consistency is not good," Izzo said, via Kyle Austin of MLive.

Michigan were given 20 personal foul calls during the game (Indiana received 21).

Early in the season Michigan State were the No. 12 team in the country before losses to Alabama, Notre Dame and Northwestern got them kicked out of the top 25 altogether.

After rising to 12-4 in mid-January with a win over No. 18 Wisconsin, they lost three of four against Illinois, Purdue and most recently Indiana.

With 11 regular season games left to go, Michigan State are fifth in the Big Ten and still in a position to automatically qualify for the NCAA Tournament if they can just tread water for a bit.

Will officiating tank the Spartans' season down the stretch, or can they overcome this recent slump?