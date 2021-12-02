Legendary Body Builder Has Passed Away At 79

Bodybuilding legend Dave Draper died on Tuesday morning at the age of 79, his family confirmed in a post to social media.

Draper’s wife, Laree, shared the devastating news on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. She did not share many details on her husband’s passing, but did say that his death was “calm and peaceful.”

“Hi, friends, as the word’s getting out, I wanted to let you know so there’s no confusion. Dave died early this morning,” she wrote. “I was with him and it was calm and peaceful. It, as his doctor told me a little while ago, was a good death.”

Draper got involved in bodybuilding at a young age, first breaking out onto the scene by winning the Mr. New Jersey title in 1963 at the age of 21. Two years later in 1965, he won the Mr. America title. In 1966, he followed up that victory by capturing the crown Mr. Universe.

Draper’s success in bodybuilding landed him a handful of acting roles, including a part in the 1967 comedy, “Don’t Make Waves.”

Dave Draper — one of the most legendary figures in the history of bodybuilding — has died … and Arnold Schwarzenegger says he's torn up over the news. https://t.co/sJWIOBv71S — TMZ (@TMZ) December 1, 2021

Many notable figures from around the world of bodybuilding were devastated to hear the news of Draper’s death. Among them was former bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who called Draper one of his idols.

“Dave Draper was an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, including me. He was one of my idols,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter. “In Austria, I kept his photo on the wall above my bed for motivation, and when I saw him starring in “Don’t Make Waves”, I thought, My dreams are possible.”

“…He couldn’t have been more welcoming, and he always pushed everyone around him in the gym to be better. He was an amazing writer and a great family man. I will miss the Blond Bomber, but his memory will always be with me. My thoughts are with Laree and the family.”

Dave Draper was an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, including me. He was one of my idols. In Austria, I kept his photo on the wall above my bed for motivation, and when I saw him starring in “Don’t Make Waves”, I thought,My dreams are possible.” pic.twitter.com/pSse0tS219 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 30, 2021

I was in heaven. He couldn’t have been more welcoming, and he always pushed everyone around him in the gym to be better. He was an amazing writer and a great family man. I will miss the Blond Bomber, but his memory will always be with me. My thoughts are with Laree and the family — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 30, 2021

We send our sincerest condolences to Draper’s family and friends during this difficult time.