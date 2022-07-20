Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson Says He's Going To Die 'Really Soon'

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 25: Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truthts" panel discussion at the HBO portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour - Day 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 25, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Over the course of his boxing career, Mike Tyson looked at one point to be an invincible persona.

However, as he grows older, he's acknowledging his own mortality. In a recent episode of his podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” the former heavyweight boxing champ spoke with therapist Sean McFarland.

McFarland specializes in trauma and addiction and Tyson told him he feels like he's getting close to the end of his life.

Here's what he said, via the New York Post:

“We’re all gonna die one day of course,” Tyson said. “Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.'”

Tyson is only 56 years old, but obviously feels like he's reaching a point where he might not be around for much longer.

The sporting world certainly hopes he's wrong. Over the past decade, Tyson has rehabbed his image and become one of the most beloved athletes in the world.