Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson Says He's Going To Die 'Really Soon'
Over the course of his boxing career, Mike Tyson looked at one point to be an invincible persona.
However, as he grows older, he's acknowledging his own mortality. In a recent episode of his podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” the former heavyweight boxing champ spoke with therapist Sean McFarland.
McFarland specializes in trauma and addiction and Tyson told him he feels like he's getting close to the end of his life.
Here's what he said, via the New York Post:
“We’re all gonna die one day of course,” Tyson said. “Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.'”
Tyson is only 56 years old, but obviously feels like he's reaching a point where he might not be around for much longer.
The sporting world certainly hopes he's wrong. Over the past decade, Tyson has rehabbed his image and become one of the most beloved athletes in the world.