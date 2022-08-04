Legendary Boxing Champion Has Reportedly Died At 77

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: A view of the boxing gloves in the Reebok lounge - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows - Day 5 on September 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

It was announced on Wednesday night that former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon passed away after a lengthy illness. He was 77 years old.

Famechon captured a world title by defeating Jose Legra at London’s Albert Hall in 1969. That was considered his most memorable win.

Six months after Famechon's win over Legra, he defeated Masahiko Harada in 14 rounds.

In 2003, Famechon was inducted into the Australian National Boxing Hall of Fame.

Sport Australia Hall of Fame confirmed Famechon’s death in a statement.

“Johnny Famechon was one of the most popular Australian boxers of all time,” Sport Australia Hall of Fame chairman John Bertrand said. “Johnny was our humble, skillful world champion, showing the essence of how we see our heroes. He was described as poetry in motion, a master craftsman.”

Our thoughts are with Famechon's loved ones at this time.