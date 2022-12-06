Legendary Boxing Figure Reportedly Died Tuesday Morning

(Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images)

Legendary boxing referee Mills Lane has passed away at the age of 85.

Lane's son Tommy told the Reno Gazette Journal that his father died earlier today after a brief stay in hospice.

"He took a significant decline in his overall situation," Tommy Lane said. "It was a quick departure. He was comfortable and he was surrounded by his family."

Lane is best known for his lengthy career maintaining order in the ring, as well as his portrayal on MTV's animated series Celebrity Deathmatch.

As a referee, Lane's most famous assignment was the 1997 bout in which Mike Tyson bit off Evander Holyfield's ear. That incident helped Lane become a household name.

"We're sorry to learn of the death of Mills Lane. One of boxing's greatest ever referees. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. Rest easy, Mr. Lane," said Boxing News Online on Twitter.

Also a judge, Lane presided over his own courtroom TV show, Judge Mills Lane, from 1998-2001.

Our thoughts are with Lane's family and friends during this time.

Rest in peace, Mills.