Legendary Coach Picked As Finalist For NFL Hall Of Fame

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 3: The exterior of the Pro Football Hall of Fame prior to the NFL Class of 2013 Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on Aug. 3, 2013 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

A legendary offensive coach has been picked as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023.

Don Coryell, who helped bring in the modern NFL passing game before he passed away in 2010, was announced as a finalist on Wednesday from a group of 12 coaches.

Coryell coached the San Diego Chargers and the St. Louis Cardinals from 1973-86 before he retired from coaching. In those 14 seasons, he compiled a 111-83-1 record and also won three playoff games.

He helped transform the passing game when he was in San Diego when he took advantage of the rule changes. He had Dan Fouts as his quarterback and his offense included pre-snap motions, plus a lot of downfield throws, per ESPN.

When Coryell was with the Chargers, they averaged 26 points and 279 passing yards per game, which was unheard of at the time.

Coryell will now need at least 80% approval from the full 49-person Selection Committee to get into the Hall of Fame.