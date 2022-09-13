Legendary Coach Tom Osborne Reacts To Scott Frost's Firing

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nebraska made a big decision on Sunday to part ways with Scott Frost.

Frost had been the head coach for the last five seasons before his Cornhuskers started out the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. The same issues from last season popped up, the biggest of which was the Cornhuskers' inability to win close games.

The Cornhuskers have lost both games this season by a combined six points.

Legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne, who had Frost as his quarterback back in 1997, feels bad that it didn't work out for him.

“I feel really bad about Scott,” Osborne said (first transcribed by On3 Sports). "He had a lot of things going for him in Central Florida and then maybe he didn’t have the best talent when he got here, and then the pandemic, he probably had more bad bounces than good bounces, but he’s a good coach and a good person.”

Frost finished his tenure with a 16-31 record and never got the program to a .500 finish.

It'll be up to Mickey Joseph to change that as he's now the interim head coach for the rest of the season.