Legendary College Baseball Coach Has Passed Away

One of the winningest coaches in college baseball history has passed away.

Bob Bennett, the winningest coach in Fresno State baseball history and a member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame, has died. He was 86 years old.

Fresno State announced the news on Sunday. Further details regarding Bennett’s death are unclear at this time. He had reportedly been in the hospital since earlier this month.

Bennett won 1,302 games and made 21 NCAA Tournament appearances, including two College World Series berths, during his 34-year coaching career. He is one of seven coaches in NCAA history to reach the 1,300 win mark.

The legendary Fresno State coach retired in 2002.

“What a gift to our Valley that a man of such personal and professional excellence would spend his entire life making our community better,” Paul Loeffler, the voice of the Bulldog baseball team said in a release.

“Coach Bennett is a legend in college baseball, and I have never met anyone who loved the game more. He never stopped giving or teaching. The legacy his amazing family and the men who played for him represent will be a credit to Fresno State and the Valley forever,” added Loeffler.

Bennett played college baseball at Fresno State and was a two-time CCAA all-conference player at catcher in 1954 and ’55.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.