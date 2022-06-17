Legendary College Basketball Coach Is Retiring

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, the basketball world learned that a legendary head coach is stepping down.

Bob McKillop, the longtime coach of the Davidson Wildcats, is calling it a career. He announced his retirement from the game at a press conference earlier this afternoon.

"Bob McKillop announces at a press conference that he's retiring after 33 seasons as Davidson's head coach," college basketball insider Jeff Borzello said. "Won 15 regular-season titles, went to 10 NCAA tournaments -- including an Elite Eight run in 2008 led by Stephen Curry -- and won over 600 games."

During his illustrious coaching career, McKillop led the Wildcats to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances. The highlight of those 10 appearances came when he led to the team to the Elite Eight with Steph Curry taking center stage.

Conveniently, McKillop's announcement comes just hours after Curry won his fourth NBA title - and first NBA Finals MVP award.

Enjoy retirement, coach.