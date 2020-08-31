Legendary College Basketball Coach John Thompson Has Died

One of the biggest figures in the history of college basketball has tragically passed away.

John Thompson, who led Georgetown from 1972-99, has reportedly died. The former college basketball head coach was 78 years old.

The former Hoyas head coach is a Washington, D.C. native. He played collegiately at Providence and spent a couple of seasons in the NBA. Thompson then got into coaching.

Thompson, known to many as “Big John,” started his coaching career at the high school level. He was the head coach at St. Anthony HS in Washington, D.C. from 1966-72. Thompson went 122-28 as a high school coach.

The big man then took the Georgetown job. He built the Hoyas into a national power, recruiting and developing the likes of Dikembe Mutombo, Allen Iverson, Alonzo Mourning and Patrick Ewing.

Thompson went 596–239 as the head coach at Georgetown. He led the Hoyas to a national championship in 1984. The team made the NCAA Tournament 20 times and Thompson was the Big East Coach of the Year three times.

An official cause of death for Thompson has yet to be released. His death was confirmed by friends and family, according to WJLA 7 in Washington, D.C.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this time. May he rest in peace.