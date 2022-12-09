Legendary College Basketball Coach Stepping Down Amid Health Concerns

CINCINNATI, OH - MARCH 06: Larry Brown the head coach of the SMU Mustangs gives instructions to his team during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena on March 6, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Legendary basketball coach Larry Brown is stepping down from his position within the Memphis Tigers program due to a health concern.

The health issue is not considered serious, per a release from Memphis.

Brown, an NCAA and NBA champion, joined Penny Hardaway's staff as a special advisor in July 2021. He took a leave of absence from the team in late October due to a "minor medical issue," but was able to return.

Brown, 82, coached in the NBA for 26 seasons — reaching the postseason 18 times and winning 1,098 games. He won his only NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004. Through 11 seasons at the collegiate level, he made three Final Four appearances and won a National Championship with Kansas.

The 2022-23 Memphis team currently has a 7-2 record on the season. The Tigers will face off against No. 11 Auburn tomorrow night.

We wish Brown all the best as he continues to deal with these ongoing health issues.