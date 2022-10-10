Legendary College Football Coach Released From Hospital Monday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The college football community got some great news on Monday regarding former Georgia head football coach Vince Dooley.

Dooley was in the hospital over the weekend after he tested positive for COVID-19 but was released on Monday, according to his daughter, Deanna. She also said that he's feeling "so much better."

This is outstanding news, especially since this virus has been known to affect the elderly a lot more. Dooley is 90 years old after he was the head coach at Georgia from 1964-88.

In those 25 seasons as head coach, he compiled a 201-77-10 record and only had one losing season. He also led the Bulldogs to SEC titles and the 1980 National Championship.

Dooley was then the school's athletic director from 1979-2003 before he retired.

We're glad that Dooley is feeling better following his bout with COVID-19.