Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old.

Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.

After graduating, Crouthamel became one of the first signings for the Dallas Cowboys in franchise history in 1960, but wound up playing for the Boston Patriots in the first AFL season instead.

Crouthamel went on to spend several years in the Navy before going into coaching, and was hired as head coach at his alma mater in 1971. He led the Big Green to three conference titles in his first three years and went 41-20-2 before becoming the athletic director of Syracuse in 1978.

As athletic director at Syracuse from 1978 to 2005, Jake Crouthamel oversaw 10 national championship wins by the Orange, including their 2003 NCAA Tournament win.

Crouthamel is also credited with a key role in the creation of the Big East Conference.

He retired in 2005.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Crouthamel's family and loved ones.