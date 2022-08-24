Legendary College Softball Coach Announces Retirement

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JUNE 10: A general view of signage before the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Florida St. Seminoles during the Division I Women’s Softball Championship held at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium on June 10, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

For the past 38 years, Carol Hutchins has served as head coach of Michigan softball, winning countless accolades and setting records along the way.

But the 2022 season will mark the final year of Hutchins' career. Hutchins announced her retirement today after 38 years as head coach at Michigan.

In an official statement, Hutchins thanked the school for years of support, and the many people that have been a part of her time at Michigan. She declared that she is a Michigan Wolverine forever.

"I want to begin by expressing that today I am filled with pride, love, humility and gratitude," Hutchins said. "I have served as the head coach of Michigan softball for 38 years, and I am incredibly grateful to the university for this opportunity of a lifetime. I will forever bleed blue." [...] "For today, goodbye. For tomorrow, good Luck. And forever, Go Blue!"

Carol Hutchins played shortstop at Michigan State in the 1970s and became head coach at Ferris State in 1982. After one year at Ferris State, she was hired as an assistant at Michigan in 1983, serving for two seasons before becoming head coach of the Michigan softball team in 1985.

In the 38 years that followed, Hutchins led the Wolverines to 22 Big Ten regular season titles, 10 Big Ten Tournament titles, and a national title in 2005.

Hutchins is the winningest head coach in NCAA Division I Softball history, and has been inducted into multiple Hall of Fames for her achievements in the sport of softball.

