Legendary Competitive Eater Has Reportedly Died At 59

General view of atmosphere at the 2011 Nathan's Famous Fourth Of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island on July 4, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/FilmMagic) Rob Kim/Getty Images

Competitive eater Patrick Philbin, who is also known as "Pat from Moonachie," has passed away. He was 59 years old.

Former host Anthony Cumia broke the news of Philbin's death on Twitter.

"Pat was a character," Cumia said, via TMZ. "Entertaining as all hell. He was also a genuinely nice person. He was such a big part of the O&A show over the years. RIP Pat."

The cause of Philbin's death has not been announced at this time.

Two weeks ago, Philbin announced that he was undergoing hydrotherapy in an effort to preserve his "one remaining leg."

Philbin placed second at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating contest in 2009.

TMZ noted that Philbin made headlines for taking 75 shots of eggnog during a drinking challenge.

Several people have rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts on Philbin. Many people referred to him as kind, lovable and pure.

Our thoughts are with Philbin's loved ones.