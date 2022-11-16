Legendary Cowboys Star Asks For Prayers For His Family

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Legendary Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin is asking for prayers for his mother.

The longtime Cowboys wide receiver revealed that his mother is in the hospital. According to the video, Irvin suggested the hospital wants to put his mother in hospice care.

"I'm going into this hospital to have lunch with my mom," Irvin said in the video. "They're trying to put her in hospice, but I keep saying, 'no.' We're going to fight for every ounce of life she has left in her, because I love her that much."

The video was shared by fellow Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant.

"Send your love and prayers to 88," Bryant said in the caption of the video.

Irvin is clearly not giving up the hope that he'll get to spend more time with his mother. Hopefully the hospital recognizes that and continues to care for her.

Prayers to Michael and his mother!