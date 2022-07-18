Legendary Female Athlete Reacts To Lia Thomas Award News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 16: Will Thomas of the Pennsylvania Quakers during a meet against the Brown Bears at Sheerr Pool on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania on November 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Former Penn swimmer Lia Thomas dominated inside of the pool this past season on way to a national championship.

Now, the transgender swimmer is one of several nominees for the NCAA 2022 Woman of the Year award.

That news does not sit well with legendary women's tennis player Martina Navratilova.

Navratilova spoke out on social media following the Thomas award news.

The legendary women's tennis player responded to some pushback, as well.

"So I should be happy that biological women are pushed aside when it comes to sports? Not on your life… #biologymatters . Do you understand the difference?" she wrote.

Thomas' college career is over, though she'll attempt to qualify for the Olympics moving forward.