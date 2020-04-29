Legendary Filmmaker Has 1 Problem With ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’

A legendary filmmaker known for his documentaries has some harsh criticism of ESPN’s The Last Dance.

The 10-part documentary debuted on ESPN two weeks ago. The documentary focuses on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls season, but also features countless stories about Michael Jordan’s life and those close to him.

The documentary has massive TV ratings so far. The sports world is certainly eating up all of the content coming out of The Last Dance.

Ken Burns, whose documentaries include The Civil War (1990), Baseball (1994), Jazz (2001), The War (2007), The National Parks: America’s Best Idea (2009), Prohibition (2011), The Roosevelts (2014), The Vietnam War (2017), and Country Music (2019), says he has not watched any Last Dance episodes so far.

Still, Burns is not a fan of Jordan’s production company, Jump 23, being involved in the documentary.

“If you are there influencing the very fact of it getting made it means that certain aspects that you don’t necessarily want in aren’t going to be in, period,” Burns told the Wall Street Journal.

“And that’s not the way you do good journalism … and it’s certainly not the way you do good history, my business.”

That’s a fair enough comment by Burns, but The Last Dance doesn’t have to be “journalism.” It’s pretty clearly being influenced by Jordan and his production company. That doesn’t mean people can’t enjoy the awesome footage and interviews with basically everyone who’s part of the story.

ESPN’s The Last Dance airs on Sunday nights through May 17.