Legendary Hall Of Fame Punter Ray Guy Has Died

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 2: Former NFL punter Ray Guy with his bust during the NFL Class of 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on August 2, 2014 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Jason Miller/Getty Images

The NFL lost one of its all-time greats today as legendary Raiders punter Ray Guy passed away. He was 72 years old.

According to Chris Vannini of The Athletic, Guy's passing occurred following a lengthy illness. His alma mater, Southern Miss, released a statement a short while ago, confirming the passing of their legendary alum.

Widely considered the greatest punter in NFL history, Guy was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro selection during his 14 seasons with the Raiders. He never missed an NFL game and was the team's starting punter for all three of Super Bowl wins.

The late-great John Madden, who passed away last year, referred to Guy as "The best punter I've ever known" and inducted him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

The wider NFL world is in mourning for the original king of the punt.

Despite playing both punter and defensive back in college, former Raiders owner Al Davis made the highly controversial decision to draft Ray Guy in the first round of the 1973 draft, taking him with the 23rd overall pick.

But there was a method of Davis' apparent madness as Guy became an invaluable weapon who could consistently pin opposing offenses deep with coffin corner punts and prevent any sort of return with his long hang times.

When we refer to players as "the punt god," Guy is the one who truly deserves the mantle.

Our hearts go out to Guy's family and loved ones.