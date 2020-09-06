The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Legendary Harlem Globetrotters Player Died On Saturday

The Harlem Globetrotters on the court.(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

A legendary former Harlem Globetrotters player and a former basketball coach passed away on Saturday.

David “Smokey” Gaines, a former Globetrotters star, died at the age of 80. He passed away following a battle with cancer and he had also reportedly contracted COVID-19, per the Detroit News.

The former Globetrotters star also played in the ABA and later got into coaching at the college level. Gaines coached under Dick Vitale at Detroit-Mercy before taking over as head coach. He later became the head coach at San Diego State.

Gaines was beloved in the basketball world, both as a player and a coach.

Vitale reacted to the news on Twitter.

“I’m so saddened to just receive a call from Darryl Gaines son of David Smokey Gaines that his Dad has just passed from cancer,” Vitale wrote on Twitter. “Smokey a Hall of Fame Harlem Globetrotter was a dear friend who played a vital role in my career while at the University of Detroit. Pls God May he RIP!”

Gaines played for the Harlem Globetrotters from 1963-67. He was inducted into the Harlem Globetrotters’ “Legends” Ring in 2006.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.