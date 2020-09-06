Legendary Harlem Globetrotters Player Died On Saturday

A legendary former Harlem Globetrotters player and a former basketball coach passed away on Saturday.

David “Smokey” Gaines, a former Globetrotters star, died at the age of 80. He passed away following a battle with cancer and he had also reportedly contracted COVID-19, per the Detroit News.

The former Globetrotters star also played in the ABA and later got into coaching at the college level. Gaines coached under Dick Vitale at Detroit-Mercy before taking over as head coach. He later became the head coach at San Diego State.

Gaines was beloved in the basketball world, both as a player and a coach.

Vitale reacted to the news on Twitter.

“I’m so saddened to just receive a call from Darryl Gaines son of David Smokey Gaines that his Dad has just passed from cancer,” Vitale wrote on Twitter. “Smokey a Hall of Fame Harlem Globetrotter was a dear friend who played a vital role in my career while at the University of Detroit. Pls God May he RIP!”

My coaching staff in mid 70’s @DetroitMBB David “Smokey” Gaines 3rd from left also played for @Globies had so many fantastic stories about traveling to 64 countries / May he RIP pic.twitter.com/TYYACJSA1u — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) September 6, 2020

Gaines played for the Harlem Globetrotters from 1963-67. He was inducted into the Harlem Globetrotters’ “Legends” Ring in 2006.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.