Legendary High School Basketball Coach Died This Weekend

A local community in Newport, Rhode Island is mourning the loss of a man who impacted so many young lives over the course of his high school basketball coaching career.

Over the weekend, former Rodgers Vikings coach Jim Psaras passed away at the age of 58. Over 26 seasons from 1988-2014, Psaras won 421 games and trio of state championships, only missing the playoffs three times.

An outpouring of condolences were shared for the late coach across social media.

"The RI basketball community has lost an incredible coaching legend and better man today, former Rogers head coach Jim Psaras," tweeted the Rhode Island Basketball Coaches Association. "His impact was felt by many, including former players along with past and present coaches, thank you for all that you have done, you will be sorely missed."

"Rogers High School, Newport, basketball coach Jim Psaras remembered," shared Andy Katz. "Jim was a wonderful person, a Five-Star basketball camp coach, a friend to so many in high school and college basketball. He will be terribly missed. May his memory be a blessing."

"Very sad news," said a local teacher. "Coach Jim Psaras was one of the best coaches and people I have known. He passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a mentor to all that were lucky to have know him. Helped so many, was very lucky to call you my friend. RIP coach!"

"Our dear friend Jim Psaras has passed away!!!" another said. "I am so crushed!!"

A man who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.