Legendary High School Football Coach Announces Retirement

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the football world was locked into a showdown between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

However, they weren't the only teams making noise. During the game, the football world learned that a legendary coach would be stepping away from the game after the season.

No, we're not talking about the NFL, but this is still of significant consequence. Legendary high school football coach Bruce Rollinson announced he's retiring after the 2022 season.

"I have recently decided that this year will be my last year as head coach of Mater Dei football," he said in a statement. "After playing at Mater Dei more than 50 years ago, 47 years coaching at Mater Dei and 34 years as the head coach, making this decision at this time with the entire starting lineup returning next year, should make it easier for the next coach and Mater Dei to continue with our winning tradition."

Mater Dei has seen a number of notable players grace its field over the years. Rollinson coached star quarterbacks like Matt Leinart, Bryce Young and JT Daniels as well as current Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Numerous state titles and national championships later, Rollinson is ready to walk away.