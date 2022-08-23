Legendary High School Football Coach Reportedly Dead At 73

Muhlenberg twp., PA - August 9: A detail photo of a football on the field. During a Muhlenberg High School Football team heat acclimation practice on the high school practice field in Muhlenberg Township Monday morning August 9, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/Getty Images

Gary Gaines, who coached at Odessa Permian, has passed away. He was 73 years old.

According to a statement from Gaines' family, the former coach died Monday in Lubbock after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Gaines is famously known for coaching a Texas high school football team that inspired the book and movie "Friday Night Lights."

The 1988 team that Gaines coached was chronicled in Buzz Bissinger's book. Gaines never read the book because he felt betrayed by Bissinger.

Gaines led Odessa Permian to a state championship in 1989 before becoming an assistant coach at Texas Tech the following year.

Before he returned to Odessa Permian in 2009, Gaines had stints at Abilene High and San Angelo Central. He also coached at Abilene Christian.

Ron King, a former assistant at Odessa Permian, released a heartfelt statement on Gaines' death.

“I just can’t find the words to pay respects,” King told the Odessa American. “It’s a big loss for the coaching profession. There are a lot of coaches he took under his wing and mentored.”

Our thoughts are with Gaines' family and friends at this time.