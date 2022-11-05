Legendary Iowa Coach Has Died At 93

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

On Saturday morning, the Iowa football world received some devastating news when a legendary coach passed away.

Bill Brashier, a longtime defensive coordinator under Hayden Fry, passed away this week, according to a statement from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. He was 93 years old.

"Bill Brashier was a tremendous defensive coach," Ferentz said in a statement. "Leadership was an integral part of every victory and championship our program achieved in the 1980's and 1990's, and I was honored to coach alongside him as a young assistant. He got the absolute best out of all of his players every single day. They loved and respected him as a leader and as a person."

Brashier served as the team's defensive coordinator for nearly 20 years, helping the team rack up over 120 wins.

Our thoughts are with the Brashier family and the Iowa football community during his difficult time.