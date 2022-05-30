Legendary MLB Pitcher Is Reportedly 'Lucky To Be Alive'

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: A general view as the national anthem is performed before Game Three of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

Former All-Star pitcher Tommy John is perhaps most memorable for the major arm surgery that bears his name to this day. But he's recently had to go under the knife again in the fight for his very life.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, John and his wife Cheryl revealed that he has been battling serious health problems since they both came down with COVID-19 in December, 2020. Over the next few weeks, John would be in and out of the hospital after a serious fall in their bedroom split his head open.

That wasn't the worst of it though. At one point, doctors found large blood clots in his lungs that needed to be taken care of.

Then John was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an illness which paralyzes the nerves and made him immobile in his lower extremities for over six months.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” John told The New York Post.

Tommy John was a four-time All-Star for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. His MLB career lasted a whopping 25 years, starting in 1963 and ending in 1989.

John went 288-231 with a 3.34 ERA and 2,245 strikeouts during his incredible career.

But the ligament replacement surgery he underwent with the Dodgers in 1974 allowed him to continue his career when nearly all pitchers saw theirs end under similar circumstances.

Tommy John may not be a Hall of Famer, but his contribution to the field of sports science is immeasurable.

We all wish him a full recovery from his current health problems.