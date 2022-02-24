Legendary MLB Player Threatens Commissioner Rob Manfred

A legendary Major League Baseball player is fed up with the league’s commissioner, Rob Manfred.

With baseball currently in a lockout, former MLB star Goose Gossage is calling out the sport’s commissioner.

Gossage, one of the best relief pitchers in MLB history, revealed that he wants to punch the league’s commissioner.

“I hate that mother (expletive),’’ Gossage told USA TODAY Sports . “You know how much I hate him? I called (Hall of Fame chairman) Jane Forbes Clark before the induction last year and said, ‘Jane, I don’t know where you stand with this guy, but I may punch Rob Manfred right in the (expletive) nose and spatter his (expletive) nose all over his (expletive) face right in the lobby of your hotel.”

Gossage added that he probably won’t go to the Hall of Fame ceremony this summer. He’s upset with the induction of former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz.

“If we start letting guys in that used steroids, you’re saying it’s OK for our kids to do it then because the stars did it,’’ he added. “That’s why Congress got involved in the first place because baseball wasn’t policing it. We never should let (Barry) Bonds or (Roger) Clemens in, either.

“These guys have already been rewarded monetarily. They’re laughing all of the way to the bank on something that enhanced their performance. Come on, you don’t break the greatest record of all time (Hank Aaron’s 755 home run record) having the best years of your career when you’re in your 40s. … They’re all phonies to me.’’

Major League Baseball and its players, meanwhile, are currently negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement. The start of the regular season is in doubt.