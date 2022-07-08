Legendary MLB Scout Passes Away At 87

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 04: Members of the military hold an American Flag on the field during the National Anthem before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on July 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the wider Major League Baseball world is in mourning today following the passing of legendary scout Mike Brito. He was 87 years old.

Brito worked as a scout for 45 years, most notably discovering Hall of Fame pitcher Fernando Valenzuela in Mexico among over 30 Major League Baseball players he signed.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of legendary international scout Mike Brito, who worked in the Dodger organization for nearly 45 years and passed away this evening at the age of 87. Our thoughts are with Brito’s family and friends," the team said in a statement.

Valenzuela released a statement of his own, praising Brito for being so instrumental to his MLB success. He offered his condolences to Brito's wife, family and friends.

“My heart is very heavy today,” Valenzuela said in a release. “Mike was a great man and instrumental in my success as a baseball player on and off the field. No one loved the Dodger organization more than Mike, and we will all miss him very much. My prayers go out to his wife, Rosario, and all of his family and friends.”

Mike Brito will go down as a trailblazer in Major League Baseball for his approach to finding players in Mexico. Prior to discovering Valenzuela in the 1970s, only a few dozen Mexican players had ever signed MLB contracts.

But Brito found diamonds in the rough by hosting tryouts in small towns in Mexico. The end result was decades of talent flowing in to LA from their neighbors to the south.

Our hearts go out to Mike Brito's family and loved ones. Rest in peace.