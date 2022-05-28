RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway on September 11, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

A legendary NASCAR driver has reportedly been hospitalized with a serious illness.

According to reports, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Red Farmer has been hospitalized with pneumonia.

Farmer, who was inducted to the Hall of Fame alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., is currently 89 years old.

The NASCAR world is thinking of the legendary driver right now.

"Prayers for NASCAR racing legend Red Farmer. Elisa Allison Sproule tells me Red is in the hospital battling double pneumonia. He’s one of the toughest men I’ve ever met. Hang in there," Mike Dubberly tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Red right now.