Legendary NASCAR Driver Not Happy With Bubba Wallace Decision

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 ROOT Insurance Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Earlier this month, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car.

A NASCAR legend thinks his punishment should have been much more severe. Former driver and current analyst Kyle Petty thinks Wallace should have been suspend for the rest of the season.

"He should have been suspended for the rest of the year. Rest of the year,” Petty said of Wallace.

“...Turns a guy into the outside wall, then walks across the race track. First, you intentionally wreck somebody. That’s a suspension. He’s walking across the race track and cars are going by him on both sides. That’s not safe. That should be another suspension."

He wasn't done there. Petty noted Wallace confronted the other driver and shoved him - which Petty think should have warranted even more punishment.

“Physically confronts a driver, shoves him," Petty said. "That’s a physical confrontation. If I do that on the sidewalk, I’m in handcuffs somewhere. So, he physically confronts this driver, shoves an official, doesn’t get in an ambulance, walks back to the pits, and then … tells a fib. … The lesson should be the rest of the year, just the rest of the year. That’s just me."

What do you think of Petty's comments?