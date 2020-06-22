The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Legendary NASCAR Figure Reportedly Attending Today’s Race

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace before a race.MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - JUNE 10: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet, wears a "I Can't Breathe - Black Lives Matter" t-shirt under his firesuit in solidarity with protesters around the world taking to the streets after the death of George Floyd on May 25, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR is back at Talladega Superspeedway today after pushing off the GEICO 500 yesterday due to inclement weather.

All things considered it may have been a good move considering the guest they’ll have in attendance today. According to ESPN’s Marty Smith, NASCAR legend Richard Petty will be at Talladega today.

“The King” Richard Petty is one of only three drivers to win the NASCAR Cup Championship seven times. He won hundreds of races throughout his career and was an inaugural member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

But Petty has not attended a race since the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. However, he’s making an exception today in order to stand in solidarity with Bubba Wallace, who races for his Richard Petty Motorsports team.

“The most important thing for me right now is hugging my driver,” Petty said, per Marty Smith. The move comes on the heels of a noose reportedly being found at the team’s garage over the weekend. That act has led to an outpouring of support from the NASCAR community for Wallace.

 

Bubba Wallace was one of the leading voices in calling for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag. It was a move that triggered protests within the fanbase and even from one driver.

As for Talladega, we still haven’t reached “normal” in any real sense of the word. But it’s good to see that some of the aging legends are willing to come out and show their support like they did before the pandemic.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.