Legendary NBA Player Reportedly Passed Away At 88

Boston Celtics radio analyst Cedric Maxwell talks with Sam Jones "Mr. Clutch" as they watch the Celtics warm up before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the NBA Playoffs at the Amway Arena on Sunday, May 10, 2009. Staff Photo by Matt Stone (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Boston Celtics legend Sam Jones has reportedly died at the age of 88.

On Friday morning, Washington Post sports columnist John Feinstein said he was informed of the Hall of Famer’s passing by his son Aubre Jones.

Born in Wilmington, NC in 1933, Sam Jones went on to attend Durham HBCU North Carolina Central University. After averaging a double-double in his senior season, the dominant guard was selected with the eighth overall pick in the 1957 NBA Draft.

Jones was an integral member of the Celtics’ dynastic reign in the 1960s. Through his 12-year NBA career from 1957-1969, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard helped the franchise to 10 NBA championships — including eight in a row.

Bill Russell, his former Celtics teammate, is the only player to have claimed more titles in NBA history (11).

A five-time All Star, Jones, also known as “Mr. Clutch,” averaged 17.7 points per game on 45.6 percent shooting from the field through his illustrious career. His unorthodox bank shot became a staple of his game and an elite weapon for the dominant Celtics squad.

Jones was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the 1984 class.

Our thoughts are with the Jones family as they go through this difficult time.

