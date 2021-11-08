Legendary NBA Star Has Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

A legendary NBA star had a blunt message for Aaron Rodgers following his controversial week.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback tested positive for COVID-19. While Rodgers told reporters earlier this season that he had been “immunized,” it turns out that he wasn’t actually vaccinated.

Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he didn’t believe he lied to the media.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers said Friday. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.

“And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

Rodgers, though, continues to face major criticism.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a blunt message for the Packers quarterback.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star wrote in his Substack that Rodgers “damaged professional sports” with his decision and comments.

“Instead of consulting immunologists, he consulted anti-vaxxer and podcast host Joe Rogan, who also contracted the virus. If he ever requires open-heart surgery, will he hand the scalpel to romance writers because they know about matters of the heart? While many who came into contact with him thought he was vaccinated, Rodgers had embarked on his own regimen to boost his ‘natural immunity.’ He failed, as any scientist could have told him – and as they have been publicly telling us for over a year,” he wrote.

“Rodgers complained that the ‘cancel culture’ was coming for him, but his own words cancel him as a liar and a bad thinker. If he had a principled objection to the vaccine, he could have chosen not to play, like Kyrie Irving, who at least is honest. What really sacked his whining stance was his refusal to wear a mask during interviews to protect others from sickness and death.”

You can view Abdul-Jabbar’s full comments here.